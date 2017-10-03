Person of interest wanted in Mt. Vernon, IL shooting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Person of interest wanted in Mt. Vernon, IL shooting

MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

Police in Mount Vernon, Illinois are investigating three reports of shots fired within a few hours of one another.

Mt. Vernon Police is looking to locate a person of interest in connection with recent shooting incidents.

The person of interest, 22-year-old Dante Timon Moore, is listed as 6'0" tall, 150 pounds, and has a tattoo on his left forearm.

Officers first responded to the area of South 24th and Logan Streets just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2. Investigators learned that two people were reportedly involved and that multiple shots were fired. One vehicle was hit by gunfire, but no one was hurt.

Karim McGee, 25, of Mount Vernon was arrested on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection to the shooting.

The second call of shots fired came in just after 10 p.m. in the area of 23rd and Conger Streets. Two people were shot. Investigators found evidence at the scene along with a firearm, narcotics, and cash. Both victims were treated and released from area hospitals.

Less than two hours later, officers were called to the 600 block of Lamar after someone reported hearing gunshots. Officers checked the area, but could not find anything. On Tuesday, detectives responded to a home in the 700 block of Conger after someone there noticed the house had been hit by gunfire. Conger is just one street away from Lamar.

According to police, investigators believe all of the incidents are related. Additional arrests are expected.

