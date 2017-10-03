Paducah teens arrested on drug, weapon charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah teens arrested on drug, weapon charges

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Kamar Crockett (Source: McCracken County Jail) Kamar Crockett (Source: McCracken County Jail)
Jonte Hensley (Source: McCracken County Jail) Jonte Hensley (Source: McCracken County Jail)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Two Paducah men face charges after a report of a theft in progress.

Officers responded to a home in the area of Canterbury Cove just before midnight on Oct. 1 after someone got home and found three people he did not know in his driveway.

The caller told the dispatcher that one of the people appeared to be trying to get into a vehicle while the other took kept watch.

Police said when the suspect spotted the homeowner, they took off on bicycles. The caller followed the three until officers arrived at the scene.

Officers caught up with two of the suspects.

One of them, Kamar Crockett, 18, reportedly laid down behind a building and tried to hide a pistol behind a concrete block. Investigators said the 9mm pistol turned out to be a gun that was reported stolen in September. Crockett also had a grinder used to process marijuana, according to police.

The second suspect, Jonte Hensley, 18, had marijuana and a metal throwing star concealed in his jacket, according to police.

Crockett faces charges of receiving stolen property (firearm), carrying a concealed deadly weapon, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and second degree fleeing/evading police on foot.

Hensley faces charges of carrying a concealed deadly weapon, second degree fleeing/evading police on foot, and possession of marijuana.

