RECALL: Children's plates, bowls due to choking hazard

Playtex issued a recall on Tuesday, October 3 for children's plates and bowls due to a choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves plates with various printed designs including cars, construction scenes, giraffes, princesses, superheroes and more. The white polypropylene plates and bowls also have a colored rim on top and a non-slip bottom.

Playtex is written on the bottom of the plates and bowls. The plates and bowls were sold separately and together as sets. A Mealtime set is compromised of a plate, bowl, two utensils and a cup.

The CPSC reports Playtex received 372 reports of the clear plastic layer over the graphics bubbling or peeling. The firm received 11 reports of the detached clear plastic found in children's mouths, including four reports of choking on a piece of the clear plastic layer.

The items were sold at Babies "R" Us, Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from October 2009 through August 2017 for about $2.50 for a single plate or bowl and $15 for a Mealtime set.

About 3.6 million units were sold in the U.S. and 1.9 million sold in Canada.

If you have these items, the CPSC said you should stop using the recalled plates and bowls and take them away from young children. Consumers should contact Playtex for a full refund.

You can contact Playtex toll-free at 888-220-2075 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online by clicking here.

