Active burn bans and burn advisories in the Heartland

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Several communities across the Heartland are under burn bans or burn advisories because of dry conditions. You should not burn until the area receives significant rainfall.

Missouri

  • Cape Girardeau County: As of Oct. 11, the Cape Girardeau County Commission at the request of Cape County EMA has lifted the "no burn advisory" for Cape Girardeau County.  Residents are always encouraged to use good practice when burning outdoors.
  • Clarkton: As of Oct. 12, the City of Clarkton has lifted the "no burn order". Residents are asked to use safe fire practices if they openly burn.
  • Jackson: Our department would like to inform the citizens of our community and the surrounding areas in the county of a no burn advisory. Any further questions please call our department at (573)-243-1010.
  • Perry County: The burn ban for Perry County has been lifted per the Perry County Commission.
  • Scott County: The Scott County Commission has rescinded the restricted burn notification issued on Sept. 28. Everyone within the county should use extreme caution when burning. Some areas are still dry.
  • Scott City: Due to extended dry conditions there will be a no-burn advisory in place for the city.
  • Ste. Genevieve County: A county wide burn ban has been issued by the Ste. Genevieve County Commissioners. Please refrain from any open burning during these extremely dry conditions.

Illinois

  • Horseshoe Lake Fire District: The entire district is under a burn ban as of Sept. 2.
  • McClure
  • Tamms: The burn ban for the Tamms fire district has been dropped.
  • Pulaski: Burn ban lifted in Pulaski County

