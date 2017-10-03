Poplar Bluff man sentenced to prison for possession of child porn

A Poplar Bluff man will spend more than four years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

According to a release from the Poplar Bluff Police Department, the investigation into Jonathan Snyder began in January 2016.

Detectives with the Southeast Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Tumblr user had uploaded several images of child pornography to his account. That user was identified as Snyder, 27.

A few days later, officers served a search warrant at Snyder's Poplar Bluff home. Investigators found several thousand images and videos of confirmed child pornography on electronic devices that belonged to Snyder.

He was indicted in Aug. 2016.

Snyder was sentenced to 51 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons on Sept. 27. Once he's served his time in prison, Snyder will be on supervised release for 10 years.

