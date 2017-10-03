KY teacher accused of having child pornography on cell phone

Kentucky State Police are investigating a Webster County Middle School teacher after child pornography was allegedly found on her cell phone.

Lucia C. Jenkins, 48, of Providence, Ky., was charged with four counts of possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor.

According to KSP, a trooper was called to help the Webster County Coroner's Office with a death investigation on September 13.

During the course of the ongoing investigation, troopers say a search warrant on a cell phone belonging to Jenkins revealed several photographs that depicted a minor in a sexual performance.

Jenkins was arrested on Monday, October 2, at around 9:25 p.m. and taken to the Webster County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

