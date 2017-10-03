Man wanted for attacking officer in Hickman, KY in police custody

A man wanted for attacking a police officer in Fulton County, Kentucky has turned himself in.

According to Deputy David Thomas with the Fulton County Sheriff's Department, an officer from the Hickman Police Department was responding to a 911 call about a domestic incident at Davis Park on Oct. 2.

The officer tried to take Courtney Betts, 26, into custody.

Thomas said Betts attacked the officer and hit him in the head before running from the scene.

He turned himself in at the Fulton County Sheriff's Office around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Betts faces charges of assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

