FIRST ALERT: Cloudy, chance of scattered showers tonight

We are seeing a few clouds and even some isolated thunderstorms across parts of the Heartland on Tuesday, October 3.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade is watching a broken line of storms to the west that will try to move into our western counties later in the afternoon.

Currently, it appears most of the activity will die out before making its way into our area. However, we will still have a chance for a few more scattered showers this evening and overnight. It appears the best chance of rain will remain across our northwestern counties.

Temperatures this evening will remain above average. By Wednesday morning, lows will be in the mid-to-upper-60s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms possible early, mainly across the northwestern counties. Highs will reach the middle 70s far northwest to middle 80s far southeast.

Grant says the warm weather pattern looks to continue through the weekend. As we head into next week, we look to see a significant cool down.

More on that tonight in your First Alert Forecast on Heartland News at 4, 5, 6 and 10!

