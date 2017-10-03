5 things to know Oct. 3

Good morning. It's Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Tuesday looks to be a pretty cloudy day, according to Laura Wibbenmeyer. There's a chance of scattered showers across the Heartland with highs near 80 degrees. We will continue to experience a warm up as the week continues. Laura says there is a chance of rain this weekend, but she is not expecting significant rainfall.

Making Headlines

Guest next to Vegas gunman's room says he is shaken by the attack. 59 people have died and more than 500 were hurt in the attack.

Stories, photos emerge of those who died in mass shooting: We're learning more about the men and women who were killed in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Rest in peace, Tom Petty. The rock icon died Tuesday night, surrounded by family, his band mates, and friends.

Suspect injured after running from officers in Cape Girardeau. Investigators said the man ran after a traffic stop.

Woman injured after fall at Little Grand Canyon: The victim had to be carried to the Big Muddy River and ferried to an area where a medical helicopter was waiting.

