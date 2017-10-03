Woman seriously injured after fall at Little Grand Canyon in Jackson Co., IL

A woman who fell at the Little Grand Canyon in Jackson County, Illinois had to be carried to a river to be ferried to a waiting medical helicopter.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the area just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

The victim, identified as Tempest Kipp-Evans, was laying at the base of a rock bluff and was not responding well, according to the department.

Deputies worked with members of the Murphysboro Pomona Somerset Township Fire Department to locate Evans who was down at the base of one of the trails under the lookout area.

Emergency crews carried her out of the area using a stokes basket and brought her to a small boat used by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

She was ferried down the Big Muddy River to an area where a medical helicopter was waiting. Evans was taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

Investigators with the sheriff's department are still looking into the incident, but foul play is not suspected.

