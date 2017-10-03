Suspect hurt after running from Cape Girardeau officers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Suspect hurt after running from Cape Girardeau officers

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A man who ran from Cape Girardeau police officers after a traffic stop is behind bars Tuesday morning.

The name of the suspect has been released. He is identified as Reggie Matthews.

According to Sergeant Rick Schmidt, Matthews was pulled over near the intersection of Broadway and Pacific around 11:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2.

Schmidt said Matthews in the vehicle took off running. He reportedly jumped a fence.

That fence dropped off an extra three feet on the other side and the suspect fell and hurt himself, bringing the chase to a halt.

He was checked out by medical personnel at the scene and was taken into custody.

Schmidt said charges against Matthews include a class C felony ,of delivery of controlled substance for possessing more than 35 grams of marijuana, a class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Schmidt said on May 12, 2010 Matthews plead guilty of the felony of burglary in Dunklin Co, Missouri. He is also charged with a class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon for knowingly possessing a handgun, while possessing more than 35 grams of marijuana.

His bond is set at 20,000.

It's not clear why Matthews ran in the first place.

