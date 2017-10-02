Martial Artists and Acrobats come to Three Rivers

The Patrons of the Arts Society continues its 2017-18 season with the high-flying, death-defying Martial Artists and Acrobats of Tianjin, People's Republic of China of October 12.

The group will perform at 7 p.m. in the Tinnin Fine Arts Center on the campus of Three Rivers Community College.

Breathtaking stunts, magnificent feats of athletic daring, and glittering costumes, make them one of China's most acclaimed acrobatic troupes.

With a legacy stretching back thousands of years, the troupe's show offers thrilling acrobatics, illusions, aerial stunts, juggling, contortion, and martial arts displays.

Tickets are $15 each and are available on line at trcc.edu/tinnin, and in limited amounts at the Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce, the college Financial Services office, and at the door. The show is expected to sell out.

