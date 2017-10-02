All you can eat buffet dinner coming in Benton, MO

The St. Denis Parish in Benton, Missouri will have its annual all you can eat buffet style dinner.

This event will take place Sunday, October 8 from 10:30 a.m. till 1 p.m.

The menu includes chicken and dumplings, kettle beef, chicken and dressing, sweet potatoes, buttered potatoes, green beans, slaw, and desserts.

Cost for adults will be $10, $5 for children six to twelve years old is and children five and younger eat free.

Carry outs are available for $10 and there will also be a raffle.

