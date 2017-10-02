Southeast Hospital has tragedy preparedness plan

Doctor Baird says the hospital does tabletop trainings which deal with possible triage scenarios. (Source: KFVS)

In Las Vegas - Hospitals are overloaded with hundreds of injured in last Sunday night's attack, but what if the Heartland had to deal with a similar situation? Would we be ready?

Doctor Jeremy Baird the medical director of Southeast's mercy department said hospital staff has it under control.

Dr. Baird actually worked at an emergency room in Las Vegas, and said Southeast's action plan is very similar to theirs.

Baird said the hospital does tabletop training which deals with possible triage scenarios.

They also do drills on how to handle mass casualties.

He said they break it down into assessing vital signs, locating injuries on victims, and the likelihood of reviving the victim.

According to Baird, in times of tragedy cooperation with the community is imperative.

"One of the things that would be very helpful in the community is if in those times of mass disaster, or whatever else it might be, when we can come together in cooperation as a community, and as a hospital resource we are able to help people infinitely more than when there's conflict at the time of patient care," Dr. Baird said.

Doctor Baird said donating blood during an emergency is another way the community can help save lives. A reality the people of Las Vegas are living with now.

He also said if an emergency does happen they also have an emergency on call system where they can bring in extra doctors, staff, and administrators as needed.

