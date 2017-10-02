Red Cross in need of blood, volunteers after disasters - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Red Cross in need of blood, volunteers after disasters

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The mass shooting in Las Vegas means there is an even greater need for blood donations in the United States. 

There has been a need for blood in many areas throughout the states including areas in the Heartland.

Red Cross Public Information Officer Robert Wake said they recently sent 250 blood units to hospitals in need. 

Wake said there have been a number of disasters this year and the demand for blood is high. Wake said it is imperative to have as much in stock as they can get. 

"It is so dire. We never know, just like this mass shooting Sunday night, we never know what's going to happen today or tomorrow," Wake said. "We just can only be prepared. And the more prepared we are then the more efficiently that we can help people."

There is also a need for additional volunteers.

Wake added that this isn't just a cause for concern in the areas where disaster struck but people everywhere can be impacted.

"This not only affects people there but this affects people in the Heartland here at home," Wake said. "It affects their children and they see these kind of things on the news. The Red Cross is here to do whatever we can to help them."

If you would like to donate or find out more information, visit the Red Cross website.

