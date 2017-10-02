Progress being made on construction of new Cape Girardeau fireho - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Progress being made on construction of new Cape Girardeau firehouse

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Crews are making progress on Cape Girardeau's new firehouse.

The new building is off Lexington and it's a big one. Crews broke ground on the $3 million project in September 2016. It was funded by the Fire Sales Tax and Public Safety Trust fund approved by voters in November 2014.

Fire Chief Rick Ennis said it'll replace Fire Station #4 on Curry Lane.

The fire station should be complete soon and they hope to move in and host a public event in November.

According to the City of Cape Girardeau, there are four total fire stations. The current Fire Station 4 has served the northwest quadrant of the city since it opened in 1974. In addition to protecting a growing number of commercial and residential developments, and much of Interstate 55, Station 4 responds through an automatic-aid agreement to all incidents in Cape Girardeau County involving potential rescues and extrications.

Nicolette Brennan, with the city of Cape Girardeau, said they met with the neighbors early on and used their input to make the design fit the character of the neighborhood, like the siding, appearance, etc.

