IL Gov. reaches out to aid Puerto Rico recovery efforts

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Gov. Bruce Rauner (Source: KFVS) Gov. Bruce Rauner (Source: KFVS)
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

The Illinois Governor is letting Puerto Rico officials know that Illinois is willing to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria.

More than 550 Illinois National Guardsmen are on alert and ready to deploy, if needed.

“Our fellow Americans need us,” said Rauner. “I am ready to send our Guardsmen on a mission to make sure the people of Puerto Rico are safe and healthy as they find a way to rebuild after such a tragic blow. We are one people, united by our love for this country and our willingness to help each other in times of need.”

Rauner said the state is ready to do more. The Governor cannot send aid to other states or territories without an official request.

Rauner sent a letter to Ricardo Rossello, the governor of Puerto Rico, today, letting him know the state of Illinois is eager to help and will mobilize troops immediately, if and when more boots are needed on the ground.

The Rauner administration also reached out to the Federal Emergency Management Association to see how it can be of more assistance on the home front.

