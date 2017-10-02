Southern IL airport receives $1M for improvements - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois received more than $1 million in grant money for improvements.

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin made the announcement on Monday, October 2. The $1,287,462 comes from a U.S. Department of Transportation's Airport Improvement Program, which provides grants to public agencies, private owners and entities for the planning and development of public-use airports that are included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems.

Veterans Airport is located in Marion, Ill. and the Williamson County Airport Authority will receive the funding.

