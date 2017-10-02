Carbondale police looking for 'Pumpkin Patrol' volunteers

The City of Carbondale is looking for volunteers this Halloween.

On Tuesday, October 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the police department will be sponsoring a Halloween safety patrol called "Pumpkin Patrol." They've sponsored the event since 1992.

Volunteers wearing orange safety vests and driving vehicles with a "Pumpkin Patrol" logo will be patrolling areas of the community where kids participate in trick-or-treat.

Although police strongly encourage adults to accompany children, the volunteers will be on "Pumpkin Patrol" to be on the look-out for hazards and to provide a place where children can turn if they feel threatened.

If you're interested in being on the "Pumpkin Patrol," you can contact Officer Randy Mathis at 618-457-3200, extension 402.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.