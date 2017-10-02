IL Attorney General visits SIU for student loan forum - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IL Attorney General visits SIU for student loan forum

Written by Brittany Jacob, Multimedia Journalist

Lisa Madigan (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Lisa Madigan (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan organized a forum at Southern Illinois University discuss a topic that affects many people - student loans. 

Madigan along with education advocates are urging lawmakers to override the governors veto of the SB1351, also known as the Student Loan Bill of Rights. 

According to Madigan, this legislation would better protect borrowers from abuses in the student loan industry. Madigan said, the bill also addresses the widespread abuses and failures in the student loan industry that were revealed by her investigation and lawsuit. Madigan took legal action against one the country's largest student loan serving companies, Navient. However, Navient has called the allegations "unfounded" (their statement).

Madigan said that one-in-hour student loan borrowers are behind in payment or in default, she explains these numbers.

“Here in IL, we have a significant number of people who are struggling. The student loan debt crisis is happening throughout the country," Madigan said. "There are over 44 million Americans who hold over 1.4 trillion dollars in outstanding student loan debt. It is the largest amount of unsecured debt that people hold right now in our country.”

Attorney General Madigan explained how the debt impacts not only students, but also parents and grandparents.

There are federal income-based repayment options available, but the U.S. Treasury has reported that only 20 percent of eligible borrowers are enrolled in these options. 

The Attorney General created a free Student Loan Helpline to provide student borrowers with information and resources about repayment options at 1-800-455-2456 or visit her website.

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:27:44 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz's brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

