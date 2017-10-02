Driver arrested for DUI after crash in Franklin Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Driver arrested for DUI after crash in Franklin Co., IL

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A crash on Illinois Route 14 injured two people on Saturday, Sept. 30.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff, Don Jones, the crash happened in Buckner, 100 feet east of Clark Avenue. 

A 2002 CB 900 Hondo Motorcycle was driven by Jarron L. Bennett, 20, of Buckner. Bennett was headed west on Rt. 14 and attempted to turn right onto Clark Ave. A Jeep Commander driven by 27-year-old Kyle Furlow of Christopher had just turned onto Rt. 14 from Jeanette Ave. 

The Jeep then rear-ended the motorcycle. Bennett suffered major injuries and was taken to a St. Louis hospital by Air Evac. EMS. Abbott EMA also responded.

The driver of the Jeep received minor injuries but refused medical treatment. He was arrested for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, operating an uninsured vehicle and felony driving under the influence. 

The crash is under investigation and police said further charges are possible.

