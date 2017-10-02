FIRST ALERT: Possible pop-up thunderstorms Tues. evening

It was a warm day across the Heartland on Monday, October 2 as southerly winds bring in warmer and somewhat more humid air to the region.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says temperatures on Monday evening will be running a few degrees above average. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s west to lower 60s east.

Tuesday will range from partly sunny in the eastern counties to mostly cloudy in the west. There will be a few pop-up thunderstorms mainly across our western counties. Highs will reach the middle 80s far east to near 80 west.

Grant says the above average temperatures will continue for the remainder of the week. We will look ahead to the possibility of better rain chances in your First Alert Forecast on Heartland News.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.