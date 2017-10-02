Eagle released at Crab Orchard Lake after quick recovery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Eagle released at Crab Orchard Lake after quick recovery

Written by Taylor Clark, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

Free Again Wildlife Rehabilitation released a fully grown bald eagle on Monday, October 2, after spending just three weeks in rehab.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 11, the bird was struck by a car on IL 13 near Crab Orchard Lake. The motorist said the bird flew down searching for food near the road when it flew into his windshield. He stopped to investigate immediately.

From there the bird was brought to Free Again where it made a speedy recovery. Caretakers say they expected the bird suffered a mild concussion and possible bruising to its wing. 

"Within a couple of days of TLC in a cage the bird was starting to fly again. From that point, it was just a matter of letting that bruising heal and getting it reconditioned for release," said Beverly Shofstall, director of the rehabilitation clinic stationed in Herrin. 

The eagle was released at Crab Orchard Lake Campground just down the road from where it was hit.

Shofstall said they try to do these releases close to where the animals were injured to help the animal pick up right where it left off. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:27:44 GMT

    A package explosion was reported at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    A package explosion was reported at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:28:41 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly