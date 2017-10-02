Eagle released at Crab Orchard Lake after quick recovery

Free Again Wildlife Rehabilitation released a fully grown bald eagle on Monday, October 2, after spending just three weeks in rehab.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 11, the bird was struck by a car on IL 13 near Crab Orchard Lake. The motorist said the bird flew down searching for food near the road when it flew into his windshield. He stopped to investigate immediately.

From there the bird was brought to Free Again where it made a speedy recovery. Caretakers say they expected the bird suffered a mild concussion and possible bruising to its wing.

"Within a couple of days of TLC in a cage the bird was starting to fly again. From that point, it was just a matter of letting that bruising heal and getting it reconditioned for release," said Beverly Shofstall, director of the rehabilitation clinic stationed in Herrin.

The eagle was released at Crab Orchard Lake Campground just down the road from where it was hit.

Shofstall said they try to do these releases close to where the animals were injured to help the animal pick up right where it left off.

