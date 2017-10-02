Golf tournament provides aid to fallen officers' families

Several dozen people came out to support the 4th Annual Artisan Contracting Golf Tournament for the Missouri Association of State Troopers Emergency Relief Society on Monday, October 2.

MASTERS is a nonprofit organization that helps with funeral expenses, loan payments, college and other bills for families that had a person with the Missouri Highway Patrol that lost their life on duty.

People started the day with lunch then made their way out to the 18 holes to tee off.

Before that, speakers on hand spoke about how much their support helps the MASTERS cause and even read aloud the 31 names of fallen officers that had fallen since 1979 in Missouri.

"We never know what's going to happen from day-to-day in our line of work," Missouri Highway Patrol Sergeant Clark Parrott said. "If something should happen, there is a mechanism in place to help our families."

The MASTERS formed in 1979 and have helped those 31 families financially including several from Southeast Missouri including Sergeant Dwayne Graham that was shot and killed 12 years ago in Carter County.

"He was assassinated in 2005 in Van Buren. They [MASTERS] immediately stepped in and they took care of the family situation and helped with expenses for his burial," Parrott added. "That was such a huge funeral across the state. I was in Northwest Missouri at the time and we defended on Dexter and there was well over 2,000 law enforcement officers for that."

Parrott along with other troopers feel thankful for all the support, not only at this event, but other events, as well as, the general public support as well.

"Just the fact that somebody is there saying 'we got your back,' it means the world to us," Parrott said.

