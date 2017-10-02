Area students tour Phoenix Modular Elevator

Students from Mt. Vernon, Webber, Woodlawn, and Waltonville High Schools participated in the tour and an in-depth question and answer session with PME President, Allison Allgaier.

Students from four Jefferson County high schools learned how an elevator is manufactured. Allison Allgaier showed the students a hoistway ready for an elevator car.

Jefferson County high school students took the opportunity to visit Phoenix Modular Elevator (PME) in Mt. Vernon, Illinois to learn about the manufacturing process and the people behind operating a commercial, quality elevator factory. The visit was coordinated through the Jefferson County CEO program.

The program provides high school seniors from Mt. Vernon, Webber, Woodlawn, and Waltonville High Schools the opportunity to see area businesses from the inside out and sheds light on entrepreneurship for students.

The students were provided a factory tour as well as a question and answer session with PME President, Allison Allgaier.

The session covered everything from production to engineering as well as how the business got its start and projected growth.

PME President Allgaier said, “I was very impressed with the level of knowledge the students displayed and feel there is a great crop of students preparing for their future in our area high schools. We were very happy to be included in the tour.”

Ultimately, the students are to take the information from the various business visits and complete research so they in-turn can start their own companies.

The program culminates with a trade show in the spring, showcasing their entrepreneurial ideas. To help them in the process, the program provides visits to local businesses once a week. By participating, each student earns high school credit and college credit through Rend Lake College.

Woodlawn High student Kaden DeVore sees the advantages of the program and enjoyed the learning opportunity at PME. DeVore said, “It was interesting that Phoenix started out small and has now grown to be a company that is an international business.” He went on to say that he didn’t realize the Southern Illinois area had such a large company and that it was inspirational to see.

Program facilitator Corey Philips agreed, saying, “We greatly appreciate the opportunity. And seeing successful area businesses in person will inspire the students and allow them to see something not available in the classroom. This gives seniors the opportunity to see how the real world works and how they can use their skills.”

As for Kaden, he is not real sure yet what business he is going to start, although marketing appeals to him at this time. One thing is for sure, he was inspired by the Phoenix Modular Elevator story: “They (PME) started out small but now ship elevators all over the place. It really means we can do the same thing.”

Phoenix Modular Elevator is located in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and produces high-quality, commercial modular elevators that are comprised of a steel hoistway with the elevator car and components installed inside and completely pre-wired. This makes elevators from Phoenix Modular Elevator the fastest and easiest installing elevators available. The units are found across the United States and Canada and used in schools, universities, hotels, stadiums, amusement parks, office buildings, government buildings, and churches. Phoenix Modular Elevator has been constructing modular elevators since 1995.

