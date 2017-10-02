Western Kentucky Junior golf team finished third

The West Kentucky Bombers All-Stars finished third at the PGA Junior League Midwest Regional.

The event was held on Saturday and Sunday, September 30-October 1 at the Bridgewater Club in Carmel, Indiana.

The Mallard Creek All-Stars of Columbus, Station Ohio finished first.

Kokomo All-Stars of Kokomo, Ind. finished second and Don't Rory Be Happy All-Stars of Ann Arbor, Mich. finished fourth.

