Texas man charged with sex crimes in Scott Co., MO

A man from Texas faces charges in Scott County, Missouri for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

According to Miner Police Chief Chris Griggs, the 39-year-old man faces charges of statutory sodomy, deviate sexual intercourse, and a class B felony charge of child molestation.

We are withholding the man's name at this time because it may identify the victim.

Griggs said the man assaulted the victim while staying in a hotel in Miner.

The man also faces similar charges in Texas because investigators discovered the crimes took place there as well.

He is awaiting extradition to Scott County. A judge set bond at $50,000 cash only.

