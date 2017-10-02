Cape Girardeau police ask for help locating wanted suspects

Police in Cape Girardeau are asking for help locating some suspects who have active warrants out for their arrest.

Odell Ramone Thompson, 25, is wanted on felony charges of robbery, armed criminal action, and burglary. A judge set his bond at $100,000. He's known to have numerous addresses in Sikeston and Chaffee, according to police.

Lugene "Geno" Dodds, 27, is wanted on a felony parole warrant. Investigators believe he is still committing crimes in Cape Girardeau and southern Illinois. According to police, Dodds absconded from parole by removing his ankle monitor. His last known addresses are in Cape Girardeau and Marion, Ill.

Jesse Kuykendoll, 37, of Cape Girardeau is wanted on a felony warrant for DWI and resisting arrest.

Caitlin A. Rigden, 23, of Cape Girardeau is wanted on a felony warrant for probation violation and drug possession. She also has a misdemeanor warrant for stealing.

If you have information about the whereabouts of any of these suspects, you are asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department using any of these methods:

573-335-6621 (business line)

573-339-6313 (anonymous tip line)

Text “CAPEPD” to 847411

Email: police@cityofcape.org

Rodney "Ralph" Harris, 38, of Cape Girardeau was a felony warrant for parole violation. Harris was arrested on Tuesday night, Oct. 10. Police considered him to be armed and dangerous.

AG Sanders, 28, was wanted on warrants for probation violation, child neglect and assault. He was brought into custody Saturday night on Oct. 21 in New Madrid.

John R. Mitchell III was taken into custody on Oct. 20. He was wanted on felony warrants for dangerous drugs and obstructing justice.

Christopher Messmer, 31, of Cape Girardeau was wanted on a felony warrant for parole violation and dangerous drugs. He was taken into custody Oct. 25.

