Union Co., IL State's Attorney elected to Board of Governors

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Union County, Illinois State's Attorney Tyler Edmonds has been elected to the Board of Governors of the Illinois State's Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor.

In this role, Edmonds will represent the Fifth Appellate District which consists of 37 counties.

The Appellate Prosecutor handles criminal appeals outside of Cook County. Edmonds will also prosecute drug cases upon request, serve as Special Prosecutor when appointed by the Court, and will serve as the training agency for all state prosecutors.

State’s Attorney Edmonds said, “I consider it a great honor to be elected by my peers in the Fifth Appellate District, and I welcome this opportunity to continue my service to the Board of Governors and to the People of Union County and the State of Illinois.”

Appellate Prosecutor Director Patrick J. Delfino stated, “I have worked closely with State’s Attorney Edmonds and am proud to congratulate him on his well-deserved victory.  He is an outstanding prosecutor with superior trial and administrative skills, and I look forward to his continued exceptional service on the board.”

