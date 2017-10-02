5 arrested after burglary in Valier, IL

A report of a break-in at a home in Valier, Illinois leads to the arrests of five people.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Don Jones, it happened just after 8 a.m. on Sept. 29.

Brian Jennings, 35, of Valier faces charges of residential burglary and possession of methamphetamine. He was also wanted on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear on theft.

The second suspect, 37-year-old Andrea Swain of Ziegler, faces charges of residential burglary, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jones said a third suspect, Angela Rohan, 23, of Ziegler faces a charge of residential burglary. She also had a warrant out for failure to appear on traffic charges.

Jon Hartman, 39, of Bonnie was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in Marion County on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, according to Jones.

A fifth suspect, Scott Stevens, 56, of Benton, Illinois faces charges of driving while license suspended, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

