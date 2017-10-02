4 things to know Oct. 2

Good morning. It's Monday, October 2.

First Alert Forecast

Most of us are waking up to temperatures in the 60s. And it's just going to get warmer, according to Laura Wibbenmeyer. Make sure you know where your sunglasses are as it will be pretty sunny this morning. But, clouds will move in this afternoon and bring a very slight chance of rain in parts of the Heartland.

Making Headlines

Deadly shooting on the Las Vegas Strip: At least 50 people are dead and 100 injured after a gunman opened fire on an outdoor music festival.

Pink Up for breast cancer awareness: The White House is now bathed in pink lights in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Cape Girardeau Police search for suspect after a grocery store employee was robbed at gunpoint.

