'Paper Cuts and Bruises' opening October 6

Written by Joe Sanchez, Producer
The Gallery at Southeast Missouri State University's Catapult Creative House will host a reception on Friday, Oct. 6 for the exhibition "Paper Cuts and Bruises." 

Featured in the exhibition is work from visiting artists Tim Dooley and Aaron Wilson, and will be displayed until November 16.

Dooley and Wilson are professors of art at the University of Iowa. As part of the Catapult Press Edition Program, Dooley and Wilson will present a free lecture on Thursday, October 5, at 6:30 p.m. in the Catapult classroom. They also will present an interactive demonstration Friday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m.- noon at the Catapult Press.

The events are free and open to the public.

