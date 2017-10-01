Nearly $85,000 Raised at WKCTC Auction for Student Scholarships

West Kentucky Community and Technical College's 2017 West is Best Barbecue and Auction at the Julian Carroll Convention Center raised nearly $85,000.

Paducah Junior College hosted the foundation with a dinner featuring a live and silent auction that raised money to help students pursue a college education.

More than 400 people attended the auction on September 21.

