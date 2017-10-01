"Schoolhouse Rock" production coming to SIC Theatre - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

"Schoolhouse Rock" production coming to SIC Theatre

Written by Justin Fischer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Southern Illinois College) (Source: Southern Illinois College)
(Source: Southern Illinois College) (Source: Southern Illinois College)
HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) -

Southern Illinois College (SIC) Theatre is set to host "Schoolhouse Rock Live!" on October 7 at 7 p.m. at the George T. Dennis Visual & Performing Arts Center.

Songs that many may remember like “Just a Bill,” “Lolly, Lolly, Lolly,” and “Conjunction Junction” will be performed.

The set for the show was designed by cast members of Allan Kimball's scene design class at SIC. Costumes are designed by Janet Hart and Gareth York with John Hart of Hart's Music in Harrisburg providing the sound equipment.

Tickets for the one-night performance are $10 for adults and $8 for students, staff and seniors. Reserved seating and tickets are available in advance by calling (618) 252-5400, ext. 2486 or (618) 841-4649 or by emailing boxoffice@sic.edu.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:24 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:24:29 GMT

    A package explosion was reported at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    A package explosion was reported at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:28:41 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly