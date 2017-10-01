"Schoolhouse Rock" production coming to SIC Theatre

Southern Illinois College (SIC) Theatre is set to host "Schoolhouse Rock Live!" on October 7 at 7 p.m. at the George T. Dennis Visual & Performing Arts Center.

Songs that many may remember like “Just a Bill,” “Lolly, Lolly, Lolly,” and “Conjunction Junction” will be performed.

The set for the show was designed by cast members of Allan Kimball's scene design class at SIC. Costumes are designed by Janet Hart and Gareth York with John Hart of Hart's Music in Harrisburg providing the sound equipment.

Tickets for the one-night performance are $10 for adults and $8 for students, staff and seniors. Reserved seating and tickets are available in advance by calling (618) 252-5400, ext. 2486 or (618) 841-4649 or by emailing boxoffice@sic.edu.

