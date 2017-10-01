'Two Brothers: Points of Origin’ comes to River Campus Oct. 6-27 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'Two Brothers: Points of Origin’ comes to River Campus Oct. 6-27

Written by Chris Drury, Photojournalist
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

“Two Brothers: Points of Origin” includes paintings by brothers, Jason and Stanley Bly. The brothers are Midwesterners whose work is stylistically realistic but surrealistically composed.

“This show is very appealing because they both paint highly realistic subject matter but present it through very unique and unexpected compositions,” said Justin Miller, assistant professor and exhibitions coordinator.

“I think it is also worth noting that Jason has formal training as an artist, while Stanley is more self-taught, and yet both of their artwork is of high resolve and conceptual sophistication.”

Jason enjoys painting fantastic events alongside everyday household items that act as symbolic tokens.

He uses several layers of oil paint and methods of glazing to build at times over 75 thin layers of flat color and deeper realistic passages within the work.

“This traditional technique, apart from rendering color and space to a particular level, also challenges my observing process because I am required to look at various objects and imagery more than with the passing glance I might achieve otherwise,” Jason said.

“In turn, the act of making art using a slow methodical approach is in contrast to the subject matter itself that speaks of forward progress, multi-tasking, and faster mechanical processes of graphic design.”

Stanley believes the idea of art as a retelling of a story.

His work creates paintings that ultimately, though painted with a realism, becomes introspective.

“I pick up on the things I love about art and think how could I retell them”, Stanley said. “I love the mythology found in art, generally the ones that could easily relate to the American blue collar middle class.  I also love the stage in which the romantic, pre-Raphaelites and Baroque painters portrayed using imagery. I love painting the human figure, and I love poetry and the concept of how a chalkboard, in its asymmetry, could be wiped away, yet still remain.”

The River Campus Art Gallery is located on the first floor of the historic Seminary Building in Room 106.

River Campus Art Gallery hours are 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-7 p.m. on First Fridays. All gallery exhibitions, events and talks are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Justin Miller at rcgallerycoordinator@semo.edu or (573) 651-2865.

