Suspect arrested after Food Giant employee robbed at gunpoint in Cape Girardeau, MO

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has arrested one man connected to the robbery of a Food Giant employee in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to Sergeant Rick Schmidt, an employee of the store on N. Kingshighway was robbed at gunpoint.

On Sunday, Nov. 5 the Iron County, Utah Sheriffs Deputy’s arrested Odell Ramone Thompson.

Thompson has been charged with a class A felony of robbery in the first degree, two counts of felony armed criminal action (handgun) and three counts of class B felony of burglary

His bond was set at $100,000. The investigation continues at this time.

Schmidt said it happened Sunday morning on October 1 around 5:30 a.m.

Two male suspects stole an undetermined amount of cash and one of the employee vehicles according to Schmidt.

A short distance from the store, the stolen vehicle was recovered with no one inside.

There were no injuries reported.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.