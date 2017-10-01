1,000 attend funeral for young woman found in hotel freezer

CHICAGO (AP) - About 1,000 people have attended the funeral of a young woman whose body was found last month inside a suburban Chicago hotel freezer.

Kenneka Jenkins was remembered Saturday by family, friends and supporters. Many attendees of Saturday's wake and funeral service didn't know Jenkins, but said they felt as though they'd lost relative and felt compelled to attend.

Many mourners wore purple, which was Jenkins' favorite color. Others wore shirts that read "Justice for Kenneka."

The 19-year-old was found in a walk-in freezer at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare Hotel & Conference Center in Rosemont. She had left her Chicago home to attend a party at the hotel. She was found about 24 after relatives contacted the hotel and police to report her missing.

Authorities have been investigating the death.

