Conservatives threaten Rauner with primary over abortion law

By JOHN O'CONNOR

AP Political Writer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Conservative anger over Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's expansion of taxpayer-funded abortion is prompting threats of a Republican primary challenge spring.

Experts doubt the insurgency will have much success.

Rauner signed a law Thursday permitting Medicaid and government health-insurance abortion coverage. Last spring, he suggested he'd veto the bill.

House Republican floor leader Peter Breen says "this guy is done." He says an intraparty challenge to the wealthy Rauner in March is "inevitable." Breen has no names to immediately suggest.

Loyola University political scientist John Frendreis (FREHND'-rys) says the party depends on Rauner's money and likely won't turn its back.

Former GOP Gov. Jim Edgar says the danger to Rauner is whether anti-abortion forces are angry enough to sit out the general election.

