Dexter woman pleaded not guilty to charge in hit-and-run crash

A Dexter, Missouri woman pleaded not guilty on Thursday, November 16 to hitting a man on a bicycle and leaving the scene of the crash.

Courtney Stotts, 27, was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injury. She turned herself in and posted $20,000 bond.

On Thursday, she waived a formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty.

She will appear in court again on December 28.

It happened on Saturday, Sept. 30.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash report, Jason Summers, 37, of Fisk, was found around 8 p.m. on Highway 25 about a half mile of Bloomfield, Missouri.

Investigators used evidence at the scene and damage comparison to identify the suspect's pickup.

According to court documents, a witness saw Stotts inspecting damage to her Chevrolet Silverado south of the crash near the scene of the crash.

After an interview with Stotts at a tire shop in Albany, investigators learned she took it there to get the damage inspected. Stotts said she hit a turkey after attending a wedding and was headed back to Dexter from Bloomfield on Highway 25.

After a second interview, investigators say Stotts said she would not answer any further questions without an attorney.

Photographs of the truck were taken by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Investigators said the damage was not due to hitting a turkey, but rather that of the bicycle crash.

The Missouri Highway Patrol Crash Team reviewed the photos and confirmed it was not a crash that would consist of hitting a turkey.

Following getting a search warrant for the truck, the Division of Drug and Crime Control sent the damaged parts to the Missouri State Patrol Crime Lab for analysis.

Summers was thrown from his bike, according to family members. He is a competitive cyclist and was in the middle of a long ride when he was hit.

Summers' wife, Ashley, said the crash likely happened around 6 p.m. based on information from an app the pair uses to track one another's bike rides.

He was taken by helicopter to a hospital in St. Louis where he underwent spinal surgery.

Summers was wearing all the proper safety equipment and his wife believes his helmet saved his life.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me page, click here for that link.

