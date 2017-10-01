"All Nite Skate" Fundraising Event for local Film

Cape Girardeau, MO - Get your inner Rink Rat on at the "All Nite Skate" Fundraiser at Coin-op Cantina in Cape Girardeau on Oct. 6 from 5pm to 1am.

Events include:

Raffles

A Silent Auction

a 90s dance off video contest

a Rink Rat photo contest via Facebook

Win gift cards for for Starbucks and Best buy and a chance for a walk-on in the film.

Fore more information check on the Facebook event.

