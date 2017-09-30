1 dead after vehicle overturns twice in Calloway Co., KY

On Saturday, Sept. 30, at noon the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Emergency 911 received a call of a single vehicle accident on the 2600 block of Crossland Road.

When deputies arrived they found an overturned Jeep Wrangler with the operator trapped underneath. The Calloway County Fire and Rescue and Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service freed the operator from beneath the vehicle.

Stephen G. Bogard, 49 of Murray, Kentucky was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Bogard and four other passengers went for a ride on trails on the property behind Bogard’s residence. The Jeep lost traction on the wet grass then regained traction on the dirt surface in the field. The Jeep then overturned at least twice throwing Bogard from the vehicle where he became trapped beneath the vehicle.

The other four passengers were not injured and no one in the vehicle was wearing seatbelts according to police.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the Calloway County Fire and Rescue and Murray Calloway County Hospital Ambulance Service all responded to the accident.

