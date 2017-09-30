SIU falls in Missouri Valley Football Conference opener - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The Southern Illinois University football team lost to Northern Iowa 24-17 Saturday in the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener at Saluki Stadium.

After winning their first two games the Salukis have dropped two in a row.

With the defeat SIU falls to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the MVFC.

