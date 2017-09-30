3 teens injured in Gallatin County, IL crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 teens injured in Gallatin County, IL crash

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A single vehicle crash involved three teens in Gallatin County, Illinois. Officials with the Illinois State Police said all three were injured.

The crash happened on Saturday, September 30 at 12:30 p.m.

According to officials, a 16-year-old driver was headed eastbound on Illinois Route 13 toward Head Lane in a Silver, 2007, Jeep Commander.

The Jeep crossed over into the westbound lane and left the north side of the roadway. Officials said the vehicle then struck an embankment and overturned several times before coming to a rest.

The two passengers in the vehicle were another 16-year-old and 18-year-old Dalton Gunter of Shawneetown, Illinois.

Police said the driver and 16-year-old passenger were taken to an area hospital by ambulance. They were then transferred to a regional hospital. Gunter was airlifted from the scene to a regional hospital.

The cause of the crash was reportedly improper lane usage. 

C & T Towing of Shawneetown removed the vehicle from the crash scene. ISP District 19 was assisted at the crash scene by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department, Shawneetown Police Department, Shawneetown Fire Department, Med Force Ambulance Service, Air Evac, and C & T Towing.

The driver was cited for improper lane usage.

