Driver killed after vehicle crashes into pond in Dexter, MO

According to a Dexter Police Officer Door, a crash in Stoddard County killed one driver on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Door said a vehicle ran into a pond on the east end of Whitman Street in Dexter, Missouri.

The crash happened at 5:42 p.m.

There were two people in the vehicle. One was killed and the other escaped from the vehicle without injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

