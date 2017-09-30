Wiffle ball tournament helps children in hospital

A dozen teams took part in the 21st Wiffle Ball World Series in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, September 30.

These teams joined together to play and help out the St. Jude Children's Hospital.

The teams played right in the backyard of a home on Sherwood Drive named Sherwood Yards and also in the adjacent field called Dixie Land.

Organizers last year say they raised roughly $1,700 for the hospital and hope to exceed that amount this year.

