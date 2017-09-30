Illinois Air National Guard helps regions hit by hurricanes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Air National Guard unit stationed in Peoria is sending aircraft and service members to help in hurricane relief.

Officials from the 182nd Airlift Wing said two C-130 Hercules delivered items to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands on Friday. One aircraft and crew was supposed to return immediately while the other will make deliveries throughout the weekend.

The 182nd is also preparing to send about 15 security-force members to support airfield operations at Jose Aponte De La Torre Airport in Puerto Rico.

Eight members of the 126th Air Refueling Wing at Scott Air Force Base in Belleville arrived in Puerto Rico on Sept. 23. The 126th Communications Flight is operating a Joint Incident Site Communications Capability. It's designed to provide 24-hour voice and data communication to both emergency responders.

