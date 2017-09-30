Multiple shots fired at Cape Girardeau party

Cape Girardeau Police were called to a residence after reports of multiple shots fired late Friday night.

According to police, a large party was going on at 122 Hanover Street when multiple fights broke out.

At 1:30 a.m., multiple shots were fired.

One person was shot in the leg during gunfire.

This person was taken to the local E.R. and was released with non-life threatening injuries.

No details on the suspect are known at this moment.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.