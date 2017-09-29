Rivalry runs deep between Jackson Indians & Cape Central Tigers

Friday night in the Heartland means Friday Night football.

Tonight's line up included a legendary rivalry as Cape Central Tigers took on the Jackson Indians.

While the teams were battling for bragging rights on the field, fans cheered from the stands hoping their teem could take home the win.

The rivalry has been going on a long time.

In fact, tonight marked the 111th meeting between to the two teams.

A lot of the fans in attendance said this is the game they mark on their calendar.

"Central Fans always want to beat Jackson, Jackson fans always want to beat Central," Cape Central fan Willie Jones said.

"You got two Towns that are like 10 minutes apart, but yet they come out and give each other crap," Jackson fan Aaron Dewe said.

For Greg Brune, a former quarterback for Cape Central, this rival runs deep.

"Well, we were undefeated in 1962, but Jackson tied us 7 to 7," Brune said. "I threw a touchdown and that was a blemish on our record. We tied Jackson."

He said it's hard to forget his time on field going head-to-head with the Jackson Indians.

Tim Smith graduated from Jackson High School in 1982.

He says he hasn't missed a game, but in his high school days the rivalry was a bit more intense.

"Well, we stole things and burnt things," Smith said. "A lot more intense than it is now."

In the end, Jackson was able to pull out the win against Cape Central with a 63-21 victory.

