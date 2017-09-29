Arrest made after bomb threat at Johnston City, IL H.S. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Arrest made after bomb threat at Johnston City, IL H.S.

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
JOHNSTON CITY, IL (KFVS) -

At 9:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, the Johnston City Police were called to the Johnston City High School in reference to a bomb threat.

All students and faculty were evacuated and a search of the building by members of the Johnston City Police and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office was conducted.

No bomb was found as a result of the search.

A male juvenile was arrested after a thorough investigation was carried out.

He was later released to his parents.

