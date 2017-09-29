An explosive discovery in Kennett, MO

Tyler Samples recently bought everything inside the Silver Fox Trading Post, and inside was a mortar.

Samples says the bomb squad told him if it would have gone off it could have destroyed a two to three block area.

Samples and his dad knew that what they found was potentially dangerous so they called local law enforcement, who quickly called the Southeast Missouri Regional Bomb Squad.

When they arrived they x-rayed it and put it in their unit to be sent to Ft. Leonard Wood.

The bomb squad told them that because it was starting to degrade it could have gone off at anytime.

